Customs revenues of Azerbaijan’s state budget up by over 15%

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 10

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan transferred almost 1.15 billion manats to the state budget in January-June 2017 that is by 15.4 percent more than in the same period of 2016, according to the Committee’s report.

The Committee transferred more than 173.65 million manats to the state budget in June 2017. Revenues from customs duties amounted to about 44.22 million manats, from the value added tax – 124.63 million manats, from excise duties – 2.69 million manats and from highway-user tax – 2.11 million manats in June 2017.

Revenues from customs duties decreased by 26.6 percent in June 2017, as compared to the same month of 2016. Revenues from VAT increased by 64.6 percent, while revenues from excise duties fell by 56.8 percent and from highway-user tax – by 18.8 percent.

The forecast on customs revenues of Azerbaijan’s state budget is 2.205 billion manats for 2017.

(1.7022 manats = $1 on July 10)