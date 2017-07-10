Tariffs for hot, cold water, heating to increase in Uzbekistan

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, July 10

By Demir Azizov– Trend:

The tariffs for central heating and hot water will be increased by 4.8 percent in Tashkent from July 21, 2017, Tashteploenergo production union said.

Tariffs for hot water will be set at 3,915.9 soums per cubic meter if there is a meter (the current tariff is 3,736.92 soums).

A new tariff for hot water will make up 15,292.52 soums per person per month if there is no meter (the current tariff is 14,593.56 soums).

The tariff for centralized heating will increase from 263.35 soums per square meter up to 1,323.86 soums.

New tariffs for cold water in multi-storey residential buildings (with a centralized hot water supply and sewerage systems) will increase by 22 percent up to 500 soums per one cubic meter of water if there is a meter (the current tariff is 410 soums per cubic meter).

Earlier, the tariffs for heating, hot and cold water increased by 8 percent and 5 percent respectively in Uzbekistan in October 2016.

Earlier, it was reported that the tariffs for natural gas and electricity will be also increased by 7 percent in Uzbekistan from July 15.