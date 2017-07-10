Azerbaijan refutes information about soldier’s death

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 10

Trend:

The information about the death of an Azerbaijani serviceman is false, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said July 10.

The ministry was commenting on the information spread by Armenian media outlets, which stated that Azerbaijani soldier Hasan Nagiyev was on July 2 killed by an Armenian sniper in the Aghdam direction on the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops.

Hasan Nagiyev served on active duty in the Azerbaijani armed forces and in January 2017 was transferred to the reserve, the Defense Ministry said, adding Nagiyev currently lives in Azerbaijan’s Shamkir district.

The Defense Ministry noted that sharing unverified and false information serves the interests of Armenia and aims to damage the credibility of the armed forces.