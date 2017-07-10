Russian, Venezuelan leaders discuss energy projects in phone talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro discussed in phone talks on Monday joint projects in the energy sector, the Kremlin press service said, Sputnik reported.

"On the initiative of the Venezuelan side, Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with the President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro. The leaders exchanged views on a number of practical issues of Russian-Venezuelan cooperation, in particular, discussed the implementation of mutually beneficial joint projects in the fuel-and-energy sector," the press service said in a statement.