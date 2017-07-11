Iran, Russia sanctions bill unprecedented by not including security waivers

The White House is concerned that a new Iran sanctions bill addressing punitive measures against Moscow does not include any national security waivers, Director for Legislative Affairs Mark Short said in a press briefing on Monday, Sputnik reported.

"What we are concerned about is the legislation legally sets an unusual precedent of interrogating foreign policy by not including certain waivers that have always been part of sanctions bills in the past," Short stated.