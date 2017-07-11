Netherlands ready to send delegation to Tehran: Envoy

Netherlands Ambassador in Tehran Susan Trstal said that her country is ready to send delegation to Tehran in the near future, IRNA reported.

In a meeting with Majlis (parliament) Speaker Special Aide in International Affairs Hossein Amir Abdollahian on Monday, she highlighted the need for bolstering parliamentary relations.

Amir Abdollahian, for his part, congratulated holding new parliamentary election in Holland and appreciated its condemnation of recent terror attack in Tehran.

He also described bilateral political and parliamentary relation as growing and stressed the need for further development of ties.