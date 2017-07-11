At least 3 people killed, 23 wounded in explosions in Pakistan

2017-07-11

A total of 20 people, including 11 policemen, were injured when suicide attacker targeted a police car in Balochistan province's town of Chaman, with the district police officer later dying from his wounds, the Anadolu news agency reported, citing a local police officer Maqsood Ahmed, Sputnik reported.

The separate twin explosions, caused by the improvised explosive devices, took place in Kurram Agency and claimed lives of two security staff members, while injuring four others, a local official said, according to the agency.

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, a local cell of the the Taliban movement, which is outlawed in Russia, claimed responsibility for the attack in Kurram Agency, the agency reported.

Pakistan has been targeted by a number of attacks conducted by different militant groups for years. Pakistani police have intensified efforts in combating terrorism following deadly a terrorist attack on a shrine in the country's southern city of Sehwan on February 16, which claimed lives of over 80 people.