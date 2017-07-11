Iran exports $55B worth of oil, gas, by-products per year

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 11

By Fatih Karimov– Trend:

The Islamic Republic has exported $55.752 billion worth of oil and oil products (including crude oil, condensates and natural gas plant liquids-NGPL, petroleum products) as well as natural gas during the last Iranian fiscal year (ended on March 20, 2017), according to the latest report of the Central Bank of Iran released on July 10.

The report indicates that the Islamic Republic's total oil, gas and oil product exports have increased by 66.1 percent compared to $33.57 billion worth of exports in preceding year.

Iran’s average oil and oil product exports stood at 2.224 million barrels per day in last fiscal year, 41.3 percent more year-on-year.

The country’s oil output stood at 3.761 million barrels per day during the 12-month period, registering a rise by 16.4 percent compared to the preceding year.

According to the report, over the Iranian calendar year to March 20, 2016, the country produced 3.231 million barrels per day, indicating a 5.5 percent growth year-on-year.

Meanwhile the country’s oil and oil product exports stood at 1.574 million barrels per day during the period, 9.7 percent more year-on-year.