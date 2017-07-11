State budget for 2018 to be formed in Turkmenistan

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 11

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov instructed the country’s government, the Parliament, ministries and regional administrations to proceed to the formation of the state budget for 2018, the Turkmen government said in a message.

“The main financial document of the country for 2018 should ensure a further increase in the social level and the welfare of the people,” the Turkmen president said at a government meeting.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov noted that the draft budget needs to provide for the funds for building housing in each Turkmen city and district for the people in need.