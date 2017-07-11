Another ceasefire violation from Armenia

July 11

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia’s armed forces have 133 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said July 11.

The Azerbaijani army positions in the Kohnegishlag village of the Agstafa district, Gaymagli, Farahli, Gushchu Ayrim, Ashagi Askipara and Bala Jafarli villages of the Gazakh district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located on nameless heights and in the Voskevan, Shavarshavan villages of the Noyemberyan district, as well as on nameless heights and in the Paravakar village of the Ijevan district of Armenia.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani army positions in the Aghdam, Kokhanabi, Asrik Jirdakhan and Aghbulag villages of the Tovuz district were shelled from the Armenian army positions located in the Mosesgekh and Chinari villages of the Berd district of Armenia.

The Azerbaijani army positions in the Garavalilar village and on nameless heights of the Gadabay district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located on nameless heights of the Krasnoselsk district of Armenia.

Moreover, the Azerbaijani army positions were shelled from the Armenian positions located near the Armenian-occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of the Tartar district, Shuraabad, Taghibayli, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Garagashli, Shirvanli, Novruzlu, Yusifjanli, Marzili villages of the Aghdam district, Kuropatkino village of the Khojavand district, Gorgan, Garakhanbayli, Horadiz, Ashagi Veysalli, Kurdlar, Garvand villages of the Fuzuli district, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of the Jabrayil district, as well as from the positions located on nameless heights in the Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli and Khojavand districts of Azerbaijan.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.