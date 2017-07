Ilham Aliyev receives Uzbek delegation (PHOTO)

2017-07-11 10:56 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 11

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received Chairman of the Committee on Religious Affairs under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Uzbekistan Artukbek Yusupov and chairman of Uzbekistan Muslims Board, mufti Usmonhon Alimov.

Story still developing