EU’s Hahn, Eastern Partnership countries mull energy efficiency

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 11

By Elmira Tariverdiyeva – Trend:

European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Commissioner Johannes Hahn met with Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mahmud Mammad-Guliyev in the framework of the informal dialogue, focused on strengthening cooperation on energy efficiency between the EU and Eastern Partnership countries, reads an article posted on the website of the New Europe newspaper.

On July 10, Chisinau hosted the 9th meeting of the informal dialogue of heads of foreign and energy ministries of Eastern Partnership countries, where Hahn also met with other officials from the Eastern Partnership countries that are in charge of energy efficiency, said the article.

“The EU will continue to support partner countries in their efforts to become more energy efficient as a top priority, for the benefit of citizens across the region,” Hahn said.

“Developing and implementing cost-effective energy efficiency policy is key for improving energy security, competitiveness, boosting economic growth, creating jobs – and it contributes to preventing climate change. We are focused on delivering concrete results, with a clear program for cooperation until 2020 and beyond,” he added.

The dialogue addressed the regional and global challenges for the region, according to the article.