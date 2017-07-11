Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs to meet in Brussels

2017-07-11 11:20 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 11

By Elmira Tariverdiyeva – Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov will today meet with his Armenian counterpart Eduard Nalbandyan in Brussels under the mediation and in the presence of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, Armenian media outlets report citing the country’s Foreign Ministry.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.