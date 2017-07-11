Azer Turk Bank celebrates 22nd anniversary & makes number 22 special

Azer Turk Bank celebrates its 22nd anniversary this month. The origins of the State Bank dates 1995, when national leader Heydar Aliyev and Turkey’s first female Prime Minister Tansu Ciller participated the Bank’s opening ceremony.

The Bank, justifying trust of its customers for 22 years, prepared July surprises for its existing and potential clients. As you know, last week the State Bank informed its followers in the social media about its plans to make number 22 special for everyone. The Bank plans to bring joy to everyone and spread good news during the next 22 days, from July 11 to August 1. The State Bank prepared following news:

• State-owned Azer Turk bank will announce a 22 days’ offer at least 22% discount for annual service fee to individuals holding business and debet MasterCards;

• Offer a 22% discount to the monthly or annual fee for the clients renting deposit cells

• Present everyone born in July MasterCard Standard with 1 year maintenance (AZN/USD/EUR)

• Open free current accounts for everyone willing to be customer of the Bank

• Cancel minimal monthly service fees for POS-terminals maintenance (30 AZN) for 6 month period

• Offer free 2-month rental of the deposit cells for customers opening deposit accounts starting from 2 200 AZN

To sum up, 22 is not just a number for the Bank, it is the history of the state-owned Azer Turk Bank and the trust it gained.

More information about the Bank, its service network, products and services is available at www.azerturkbank.az, the Bank’s corporate pages at social networks or at (012) 945 Call Center.