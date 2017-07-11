Azerbaijan approves action plan to simplify agriculture financing

2017-07-11 12:28 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 11

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Azerbaijani Financial Stability Board has approved a broad action plan for simplifying financing of agriculture, said the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

The issues of ensuring macroeconomic and financial stability were discussed during the meeting of the Financial Stability Board under the chairmanship of Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Artur Rasizade.

The action plan envisages improvement of mechanisms for financing agriculture, preparation of mechanisms for using innovative and unsecured loans, risk management, promoting investment in the sector, improving the financial literacy of producers and other concrete measures.

“The draft action plan was improved and finalized by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Agriculture, and agreed with the relevant government agencies. The final version of the action plan was approved at a Financial Stability Board meeting,” said the message.

The Azerbaijani Financial Stability Board was established on July 15, 2016.