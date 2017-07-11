Rouhani: Iran financed, armed Iraq, Syria in war against ISIS

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has said that his administration, despite economic difficulties, financed and armed Iraqi and Syrian forces in the war against the IS terrorist group (ISIS, ISIL, Daesh) over the past several years.



“Who did provide Iraq with money to acquire arms they needed to fight against the IS? Who did provide the Syrian nation with money for their needs?" Rouhani asked, IRNA news agency quoted him as saying at a conference in Tehran on Tuesday.



President Rouhani also asserted that his administration built up support for Syria and Iraq in a situation that Iran itself was suffering from international sanctions.



He further called for national unity against enemies saying Iran has enemies in both, the region and the world.



Iran has reportedly set up and armed several Shia militias to help Baghdad and Damascus in fight against the IS since the crisis sparked off in Syria and Iraq.



It seems that the president who has recently faced unprecedented attacks by hardline opponents made the remarks responding to recent criticisms over the government’s domestic and international policies.