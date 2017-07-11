Turkmenistan to host meeting of Council of Elders in October

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 11

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

A meeting of the Council of Elders of Turkmenistan will be held on October 9 in the country’s Ahal region, according to a decree of Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The Council functions as an advisory body.

“The Council of Elders is convened in accordance with democratic principles and traditions of the Turkmen society, and also in order to use the rich life experience of elders in strengthening the unity of the people, in joint discussion and solution of urgent issues of state building,” reads the document.