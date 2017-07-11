Azerbaijan says it insists on effective talks with Armenia

2017-07-11 13:32 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 11

Trend:

The current state of the negotiation process over the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict’s settlement, as well as serious and effective holding of talks will be the main topics of the meeting of the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers Elmar Mammadyarov and Edward Nalbandian in Brussels, Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev told Trend July 11.

The meeting will be held July 11 at 21:00 (GMT + 4 hours), he said.

