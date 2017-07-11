Azerbaijan says it insists on effective talks with Armenia (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 11

By Seba Aghayeva – Trend:

The current state of the negotiation process over the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict’s settlement, as well as serious and effective holding of talks will be the main topics of the meeting between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and his Armenian counterpart Edward Nalbandian in Brussels, Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev told Trend July 11.

The meeting will be held under the mediation and in the presence of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs July 11 at 21:00 (GMT + 4 hours), he said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.