Russian, Armenian FMs meet in Austria

2017-07-11

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Armenian counterpart Edward Nalbandian have met in Austria’s Mauerbach town within the OSCE Informal Ministerial Meeting, Armenian media outlets reported.

The ministers warmly greeted each other and exchanged handshakes. Then the conversation continued behind closed doors.