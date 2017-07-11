Swiss Federal Councilor holds meetings in Central Asia

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 11

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

The Swiss Federal Councilor and Minister of Finance, Ueli Maurer, together with Jorg Gasser, the State Secretary for International Financial Matters, is on visit to the Central Asia, according to Federal Department of Finance of Switzerland.

The trip is taking place from 8 to 12 July 2017, in the context of the 25th anniversary of the existence of the Swiss constituency in the Bretton Woods institutions.

According to Swiss Embassy to Bishkek, within the visit to Kyrgyzstan Maurer met with Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambaev and Minister of Finance Adylbek Kasymaliev as well as the Governor of the National Bank Tolkunbek Abdygulov.

In addition, Maurer visited local companies and exchanged with local entrepreneurs and opinion leaders on export promotion and the “Taza Koom” (Clean Society) project.

Currently Swiss delegation is on visit to Tajikistan where it plans to hold meetings in Finance ministry and international financial institutions operating in the country.

The last destination of the Swiss delegation in Central Asia will be Kazakhstan.