Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan interested in expanding co-op with Uzbekistan (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

2017-07-11

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 11



President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received Chairman of the Committee on Religious Affairs under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Uzbekistan Artukbek Yusupov and chairman of Uzbekistan Muslims Board, mufti Usmonhon Alimov.



The president pointed out that Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan relations have good prospects.



President Ilham Aliyev reminded about the recent brief conversation with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Saudi Arabia and said that they mulled the future of the two countries’ relations.



During the meeting, it was noted that Azerbaijan is interested in further expansion of cooperation with Uzbekistan in all spheres, including political, economic and other fields.



The head of state also noted the importance of issues, discussed regarding cooperation and exchange of experience between religious structures.



President Ilham Aliyev said that the conference dedicated to Islamic solidarity, which will be held this year in Uzbekistan within the framework of the “Year of Islamic Solidarity” in Azerbaijan, is of great importance, and pointed out its significance from the point of view of further rapprochement of the two countries and peoples.



The head of state also noted that along with other prestigious international events, Azerbaijan hosts numerous conferences within the framework of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.



In turn, Artukbek Yusupov, chairman of the committee on religious affairs under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Uzbekistan, conveyed the greetings of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to President Ilham Aliyev.



Artukbek Yusupov noted that first President of Uzbekistan Islam Karimov and the national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev had a close and friendly relationship. Yusupov pointed out that his country follows with interest the development processes in Azerbaijan and the success of the friendly people of Azerbaijan.



President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the greetings of President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and asked to convey his greetings to the head of Uzbekistan.