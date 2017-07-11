TANAP is priority for Turkey – presidential administration

2017-07-11 16:33 | www.trend.az | 1

Ankara, Turkey, July 11

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey is currently implementing several energy projects, but the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) is a priority for the country, Turkish presidential administration told Trend on July 11.

Turkey also commends the Turkish Stream project but there is no alternative to TANAP, said the source in the presidential administration.

“In future, TANAP will allow transporting not only Azerbaijani gas to Turkey and Europe, but also gas from Middle Eastern countries to Europe.”

TANAP project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz field to the western borders of Turkey. The gas will be delivered to Turkey in 2018 and after completion of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline's construction the gas will be delivered to Europe in early 2020.

The length of TANAP is 1,850 kilometers with an initial capacity of 16 billion cubic meters of gas. Around six billion cubic meters of this gas is meant to be delivered to Turkey, with the remaining volume to be supplied to Europe.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu