Bulgaria, Serbia discuss interconnector allowing Azerbaijani gas supplies

2017-07-11

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 11

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

Bulgarian Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova and Serbian Energy and Mining Minister Aleksandar Antic discussed energy projects of common interest, particularly the project of gas interconnector between the two countries, Bulgarian Energy ministry said in a message July 11.

Bulgaria- Serbia interconnector will make possible gas supplies to Serbia from new sources such as the Southern Gas Corridor and Turkish stream.

“The two ministers stressed the importance of this interconnector and were adamant that its implementation will contribute significantly to strengthening of gas transportation links in the region,” the ministry said.

Moreover, within the meeting of two ministers, Bulgarian and Serbian gas companies Bulgartransgaz and Srbijagas signed a memorandum to explore opportunities for developing the gas transmission system on the territory of two countries.

Energy ministries of the two countries signed a memorandum on development of Bulgaria-Serbia interconnector in January 2017.

The Southern Gas Corridor is one of the priority energy projects for the EU. It envisages the transportation of gas from the Caspian region to the European countries through Georgia and Turkey.

At the initial stage, the gas to be produced as part of the Stage 2 of development of Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz field is considered as the main source for the Southern Gas Corridor projects. Other sources can also connect to this project at a later stage.

As part of the Stage 2 of the Shah Deniz development, the gas will be exported to Turkey and European markets by expanding the South Caucasus Pipeline and the construction of Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline and Trans Adriatic Pipeline.