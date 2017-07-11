Mehriban Aliyeva awarded honorary diploma, WAML jubilee award (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 11

Baku hosted on July 11 an official opening ceremony of the 23rd Congress of the World Association for Medical Law (WAML).

At the event, the first vice-president of Azerbaijan, UNESCO and ISESCO Goodwill ambassador, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva was awarded an honorary diploma and the golden jubilee award for special merits in the development of medical law, bioethics and multiculturalism, in connection with the 50th anniversary of the WAML.

Mehriban Aliyeva is one of the first scientists in the post-Soviet area, who studied bioethical and legal aspects of euthanasia from a scientific point of view.

WAML awards testify how the international scientific community and legal scholars commend the significance of the results of the research, carried out by Mehriban Aliyeva in this area, and the projects in healthcare, education and science implemented under her leadership, as well as her efforts to ensure and promote multicultural dialogue among civilizations and religions in the name of establishing tolerance and global security in the world.

The award and the honorary diploma were handed to Azerbaijani Minister of Healthcare Ogtay Shiraliyev to be later presented to First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva.

The main topic of the WAML Congress in Baku is "Medical law, bioethics and multiculturalism.”