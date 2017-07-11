Iranian MPs set deadline for Central Bank to settle crisis

2017-07-11 | www.trend.az

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 11



By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:



Iran's parliamentarians have urged the Central Bank (CBI) to provide a detailed plan for how it intends to rectify the current financial situation of "shadow banks", including the Caspian Credit Institution, amid growing concerns among depositors.



At a closed meeting with CBI chief Valiollah Seif, the lawmakers tasked him to introduce the plan within a week, ICANA news agency reported.



During the meeting, the CBI governor briefed the MPs about plans and measures to resolve the issue, Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani said after the meeting, without providing any further details on the CBI plans.



However, Seif has promised that those who had made deposits of up to $1,500 (500 million rials) at the troubled institutions will get their money back in near future, the report added.



The CBI governor believes that this will resolve the problems of 93 percent of depositors of the "shadow banks".



The Caspian Credit Institution has been formed after the merger of several credit institutions and cooperatives, including Fereshtegan, Ferdowsi, Badr Toos and Al-Zahra based in northeastern province of Khorasan Razavi.



Over the past several weeks the depositors concerned about the future of the Caspian Credit Institution have rushed to the branches of the institution to withdraw their money which in some cases led to clashes with the security forces.

