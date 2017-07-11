New appointments at Azerbaijan’s Unibank

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 11

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Deputy Chairman of the Board at Azerbaijan’s Unibank Asef Huseynov was appointed the first deputy chairman of the Board, reads a message on the bank’s website.

He succeeded Emin Rasulzade, who was appointed as deputy chairman of the Board for business development and innovation.

Unibank OJSC was established through the merger of two commercial banks of Azerbaijan – Mbank and Promtekhbank on October 15, 2002.