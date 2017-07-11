OSCE PA special rep on South Caucasus to visit Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 11

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

Kristian Vigenin, special representative of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly on the South Caucasus, will visit the region in September, head of the Azerbaijani delegation to the OSCE PA, Vice Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Bahar Muradova said at a press conference July 11.

She said that an appropriate date for this visit will be selected in the upcoming period.

She added that the special representative will visit all three countries of the region.

Muradova said that during the OSCE PA meeting held in Minsk, Vigenin separately met with the delegations of each of the three countries - Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia.

“An exchange of views was held regarding his upcoming visit to the region, the program of the visit, the issues to be included in it,” Muradova said. “After individual meetings, a general meeting was held with the participation of delegations from all three countries. Each of the parties expressed its position in connection with this visit.”

She noted that at the meeting, each side noted the importance of this visit, as well as the necessity of more frequent visits.