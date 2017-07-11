Important resolutions on Azerbaijan adopted at OIC Council meeting

Important resolutions on Azerbaijan have been adopted at the 44th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) held July 10-11 in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry told Trend July 11.

Azerbaijan was represented by Oqtay Ibrahimov at the event in the status of foreign minister’s special representative, who spoke on behalf of country’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov.

A number of resolutions related to Azerbaijan were adopted at the session, including resolutions on Armenia’s aggression against Azerbaijan and the Armenian destruction of Azerbaijan’s religious and cultural heritage in the country’s occupied territories.

Also, a resolution was adopted in connection with the 25th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide and a resolution welcoming the announcement of 2017 as “The Year of Islamic Solidarity” by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

