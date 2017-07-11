Turkmen president sends draft program on country’s development for revision

2017-07-11 19:41 | www.trend.az | 1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 11

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has instructed to revise the draft “Presidential program for socio-economic development of Turkmenistan for 2018-2024,” the Turkmen government said in a message.

This issue was raised at an enlarged meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan. It is expected that this draft document will be submitted to the Council of Elders in October.

This document provides for the analysis of macroeconomic indicators for 2008-2016 and the implementation of a set of measures aimed for the further prosperity of Turkmenistan.

The main tasks include increasing investment efficiency, the use of all available means and opportunities for stable growth, sustainable development of regions, increase in the volumes of export products, production of import substituting goods, deepening market relations, in particular, the development of the non-state sector of the Turkmen economy at an accelerated pace.

The implementation of the planned work is designed to strengthen the competitiveness of the Turkmen national economy, increase its export capabilities. Attracting investments is another priority area of ​​the program.