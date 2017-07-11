"OSCE PA rep on South Caucasus called Armenian provocation attempt on civilians’ life"

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 11

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

Expressing regret over the incident in Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district, Kristian Vigenin, special representative of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly on the South Caucasus, called it a provocation and noted that an attempt on the life of civilians was committed, head of the Azerbaijani delegation to the OSCE PA, Vice Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Bahar Muradova said at a press conference July 11.

She said that at the 26th session of the OSCE PA in Minsk, the Azerbaijani delegation informed and expressed protest over the provocation committed by the Armenians in the Fuzuli district.

On July 4 at about 20:40 (GMT+4 hours), the Armenian armed forces, using 82-mm and 120-mm mortars and grenade launchers, shelled the Alkhanly village of Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district.

As a result of this provocation, the residents of the village Sahiba Allahverdiyeva, 50, and Zahra Guliyeva, 2, were killed. Salminaz Guliyeva, 52, who got wounded, was taken to the hospital and was operated on.

“We handed over to the participants of the meeting the heartbreaking photos of Zahra and her grandmother, who died as a result of the provocation in Fuzuli, informed the OSCE PA without embellishing or exaggerating about what happened in the district,” Muradova said. “We stressed that in order to solve the problem, the OSCE PA should work coordinately with all OSCE institutions, and for this we put forward certain proposals reflected in the final declaration.”

She went on to add that the Armenian delegation to the OSCE PA tried to keep the issue raised by Azerbaijan out of attention.

“I would like to note that this time, the composition of the Armenian delegation was completely different, but their policy remained the same,” Muradova said. “In his speech, the head of the Armenian delegation tried in every possible way to keep this issue on the sidelines. Members of other delegations stated that such actions should be stopped.”

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.