Azerbaijan establishing association of textile producers and exporters (PHOTO)

2017-07-11 20:52 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 11

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

An association of textile producers and exporters is being established in Azerbaijan, Sahib Mammadov, Azerbaijani deputy economy minister, said.

Mammadov made the remarks at the event dedicated to the textile industry development prospects in Baku July 11.

He said that the entrepreneurs, operating in this area, voiced such an initiative.

"The establishment of the association will accelerate the process of making the necessary decisions aimed at the development of this sector," Mammadov said. “In general, such associations serve to improve relations between the state and the private sector. There are already eight associations in the country and today we are participating in the establishment of the ninth association.”

“The association must solve a sufficient number of problems in this sector,” Arif Mardanov, executive director of the Baku spinning and weaving factory, said.

"One of the main problems of the sector today is the lack of production of raw materials for our industry,” he said. “Today, more than 70 percent of raw materials are imported from foreign countries. Despite we have recently increased the production of cotton, the quality leaves much to be desired. Therefore, we must work hard in this direction."

At the end of the event, the entrepreneurs voted for the establishment of the association and elected managers.

Mehriban Akhundova, head of Gilan Textile Park, was elected chairperson of the association's board.