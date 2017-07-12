Russian defense adviser killed in militant attack in Hama, Syria

2017-07-12 00:01 | www.trend.az | 1

Military adviser Nicholai Afanasov was fatally wounded by artillery shells in Hama, the Russian Ministry of Defense said, Sputnik reported.

"As a result of a sudden mortar attack by militants the town of Syrian Government troops in Hama province killed Russian military adviser Captain Nikolai Afanasov," the MoD added. Afanasov was stationed in Syria to assist and advise in the training of ground forces.

The captain was bestowed with a military award posthumously.

Afanasov was joined by fellow advisers as part of a contingency to prepare troops for combat. Its not clear to what extent others officers may have been injured or whether damage inflicted upon a military base.