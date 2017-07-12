Turkey expects Liberia to take steps against FETO

Turkey expects Liberia to act against the dangerous Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in the capital Monrovia on Tuesday.

According to the Turkish government, FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 2016 in Turkey, which left 250 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured, Anadolu reported.

Ankara has said FETO is behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

Cavusoglu told the media in Monrovia that FETO was not just a threat to Turkey.

“I expressed our concerns about the FETO establishment in Liberia. I would like to underline that FETO is not only a serious threat to Turkey but also for other countries as well, where it is active,” he told a news conference after meeting his Liberian counterpart Marjon V. Kamara.

“We expect our Liberian friends to take necessary steps against this very dangerous terrorist organization and its activities here,” he said.

“When the investigations start, I am sure that Liberia will see how dangerous they are and their connections. I also advice my dear friend, Minister Kamara, to examine the example of other countries on what kind of measures they took.

“More and more African countries saw the danger and they are taking measures.”

The Turkish minister also said FETO had used a Turkish name to give impression that Turkey supports it.

"Turkey does not support terrorist organization, an illegal organization.

"This is the best strategy for them; open schools and get the best students to infiltrate the state institutions," he added.

Cavusoglu also spoke about bilateral ties with Liberia.

He described his meeting with his counterpart Kamara as “fruitful”, adding that Turkey and Liberia would like to increase bilateral ties “in every possible field”.

The minister also said Turkey has decided to open an embassy in Liberia, adding that he would “encourage Turkish Airlines to fly to Liberia as well”.