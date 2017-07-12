Ilham Aliyev congratulates president-elect of Mongolia

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 12

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President-elect of Mongolia Khaltmaagiin Battulga.

“Dear Mr President, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you on your election as President of Mongolia,” Ilham Aliyev said in his letter. “I hope that we will make joint efforts to develop friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Mongolia in the best interests of our peoples.”

“Taking this pleasant opportunity, on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my most sincere congratulations to you and all the people of Mongolia on the occasion of the national holiday of your country,” the letter said. “I wish you robust health, success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Mongolia peace and prosperity.”