Minsk to host plenary session of 19th World Congress of Russian Press

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 12

The plenary session of the 19th World Congress of Russian Press “Partnership for the future: priorities of modern civilization” will be held July 12 in Minsk city, BelTA news agency reported.

After the official opening ceremony of the congress, two panel sessions “Challenges and opportunities: sovereignty, integration, globalization” and “Mass media in the context of digital revolution” are planned to be held.

Both these sessions are aimed at large-scale discussion of the agenda relevant to the information society. Together with the congress, the traditional media forum “Partnership for the Future” will be held. The organizers considered it necessary that all guests work on one platform, because the press has no borders and topics that are planned to be discussed are common to all.

The forum gathered media representatives from 52 countries in Belarus. The country hosts the congress already for the second time, the 15th World Congress of Russian Press was held in Belarus in 2013.

World Association of Russian Press (WARP), the Ministry of Information of Belarus, and the WARP Foundation for Cooperation with Russian-Language Media Abroad are the organizers of the 19th World Congress of Russian Press.