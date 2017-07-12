EIA slightly up forecasts for global oil supply

2017-07-12 11:16 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 12

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) expects global petroleum and other liquids supply to increase to 98.33 million barrels per day in 2017 and to 100.2 million barrels per day in 2018, says its July 2017 short-term energy outlook.

The forecast was slightly increased compared to EIA previous short-term energy outlook published in June, when total world petroleum and other liquids supplies were forecast to reach 98.3 million barrels per day in 2017 and 100.16 million barrels per day in 2018.

Global petroleum and other liquids supplies stood at 97.17 million barrels per day in 2016, according to the EIA.

Meanwhile the forecast for supplies from non-OPEC countries was decreased in July short-term energy outlook.

These supplies are forecast at the level of 58.89 million barrels per day in 2017, as compared to the forecast of 59.08 million barrels per day in the June energy outlook. In 2018, supplies from non-OPEC countries are expected at the level of 60.05 million barrels per day as compared to 60.3 million barrels per day in the previous report.

Supplies of petroleum and other liquids from non-OPEC countries totaled 58.17 million barrels per day in 2016.

Quarterly global petroleum and other liquids production reached 96.88 million barrels per day in 1Q2017 and 97.78 million barrels per day in 2Q2017 and is expected at the level of 99.15 million and 99.47 million barrels per day in the third and fourth quarters of in 2017, respectively.

In 2018 quarterly global petroleum and other liquids is forecast at 99.11 million, 100.1 million, 100.56 million, 100.98 million barrels per day, respectively.

Follow the author on Twitter: @E_Kosolapova