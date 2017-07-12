Iranian plane makes urgent landing due to technical problem

2017-07-12 11:20 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 12



By Fatih Karimov– Trend:



An Iranian airplane traveling from the country's central city of Esfahan to Tehran, was forced to make an urgent landing after experiencing technical problems.



The airplane made an urgent landing in Esfahan airport midnight, Hassan Amjadi, head of Esfahan province airports, said, Iran’s official IRNA news agency reported July 12.



The airplane which was carrying 157 passengers faced a technical fault in its front wheel, Amjadi said.



No one was harmed in the incident, he said, adding that the passengers took off to Tehran on another plane July 12 morning.



Iran has suffered a series of airplane crashes, blamed on its aging aircraft and poor maintenance.