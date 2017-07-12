Argentine citizen of Armenian origin apologizes to Azerbaijani embassy

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 12

By Seba Aghayeva – Trend:

Argentine citizen of Armenian origin Leonid Stepanyan has sent a letter of apology to the Azerbaijani Embassy in Buenos Aires, a source in the embassy told Trend July 12.

In his letter, Stepanyan promised to never again express protest to the Azerbaijani Embassy in Argentina and any citizen of Azerbaijan.

On April 4, 2016, the Azerbaijani Embassy in Argentina appealed to the relevant state structures of the country and demanded to take measures in accordance with the law against Stepanyan, who was sending death threats to the embassy officials through the embassy’s Facebook page.