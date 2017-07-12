Iranian customs officials uncover human trafficking case

2017-07-12 12:07 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 12



By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:



Iranian customs officials have uncovered a human trafficking case, involving seven Afghan nationals, who were being trafficked from Afghanistan into Iran.



Officers found the Afghan nationals hiding under a water tank in a bus at Iran-Afghanistan customs checkpoint of Milak in southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan, IRNA news agency reported.



The report added that officers detained the Afghan nationals who attempted to cross the borders illegally.



In addition to 50 cases over the last year, the country’s customs officers have found three cases of human trafficking over the current Iranian calendar year (starting March 20).