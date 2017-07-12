Russian navy fleet docks in Iran’s northern port

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 12



By Fatih Karimov– Trend:



A fleet of Russian warships berthed in the Caspian port of Anzali in Northern Iran on July 12 morning, the Islamic Republic's Mehr news agency said.



The fleet carrying message of "peace and friendship" was welcomed by Iranian officials.



The visit is part of programs intended to boost military cooperation between the two countries.



The commander of the Russian Makhachkala fleet is scheduled to meet with local officials in the northern Gilan province during the three-day stay.



This is the fifth visit of a Russian fleet to Iranian ports.



In last years the Russian ships and the ships of other Caspian states exchanged friendly visits for several times.