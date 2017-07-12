Azerbaijan says it supports continuation of substantive Karabakh talks

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 12

Trend:

Azerbaijan supports continuation of substantive talks on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev told Trend July 12.

Hajiyev was commenting on the negotiations of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov with his Armenian counterpart Edward Nalbandian in Brussels July 11.

