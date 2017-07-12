New energy minister appointed in Georgia

Ilia Eloshvili was appointed as Georgia’s energy minister, Georgia Online quoted the country’s Prime Minister George Kvirikashvili as saying July 12.

Since 2012, Eloshvili has served as the first deputy energy minister and made a great contribution to all projects implemented by Georgia’s Ministry of Energy, Kvirikashvili told a government meeting.

Eloshvili also has experience in both private and public sectors, the PM said and expressed confidence that the appointee will successfully serve as an energy minister.