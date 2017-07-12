President Aliyev: Azerbaijan known as place of stability in world

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 12

Trend:

Azerbaijan has developed successfully in the first half of 2017, all the tasks have been fulfilled, the country has become even stronger and its international relations have become even deeper, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev.

He made the remarks during the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers dedicated to results of socio-economic development in the first half of 2017 and objectives for the future.

“Unfortunately, very dangerous trends are further strengthening in the world. There are quite a lot of matters of concern both in our region and in the world,” said the president.

“Unfortunately, today, conflicts, bloody clashes and crises are featuring the current international panorama. But Azerbaijan is developing successfully. Stability is strengthening in Azerbaijan. The people of Azerbaijan and the unity of people and the government are the source of stability.”

All socio-economic issues are resolved successfully and security measures are at the high level in Azerbaijan, said President Aliyev, adding that Azerbaijan is known in this region and in the world as a place of stability.

“Of course, in these conditions, there is interest in making investments. At the same time, our people live comfortably, the welfare of our people is improving and the Azerbaijani people are building their future in security and tranquility,” added the president.