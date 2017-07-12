Azerbaijan expands its anti-terrorist list

2017-07-12 15:37 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 12

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Financial Monitoring Service of Azerbaijan’s Financial Market Supervisory Authority has added the Jamaat-ul-Ahrar terrorist group to the list of persons and structures subject to international sanctions for their support of terrorism, said a report of the service posted on its website.

The Jamaat-ul-Ahrar terrorist group is suspected of having ties to the Islamic State (IS, ISIS, ISIL, Daesh) terrorist group, according to the report.

This is the 17th change made to the list in 2017. The list is updated in accordance with the UN Security Council’s decisions and the information received from regional organizations.

According to an order of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan, the international list is approved and updated by the Financial Monitoring Service based on the information received from the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Financial Monitoring Service of Azerbaijan was established Feb. 23, 2009.