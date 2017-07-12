President Aliyev: Murder of little Zahra, her grandmother demonstrates Armenian fascism

2017-07-12

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 12

Murder of little Zahra and her grandmother demonstrates Armenian fascism and Armenia received a response for this military crime, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev.

He made the remarks at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers dedicated to results of socio-economic development in the first half of 2017 and objectives for the future.

“The Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is the major issue in our foreign policy. Unfortunately, no result has been achieved in the negotiations in the first half of this year. At the same time, I believe that there were important developments in 2017 in terms of solution of the conflict and Azerbaijan’s fair position has gained even greater value,” said the president.

“I would like to bring some facts to the attention of Azerbaijani society," said the president. "First of all, this year, the self-proclaimed separatist regime, instigated by Armenia’s political leadership, held another fictional, illegal, so-called "referendum" in Nagorno-Karabakh. Indeed, holding this "referendum" is their big mistake, more precisely, it is stupidity. If they were a little bit smarter, they wouldn’t do that, because it was obvious that the international community would never recognize it.”

This happened. The OSCE Minsk Group made a statement and its co-chairs -- the U.S., France, Russia -- didn’t recognize the “referendum”. The EU did not recognize this "referendum". The neighboring countries – Iran, Georgia did not recognize it as well, while other countries made similar statements said President Aliyev.

President Aliyev said that non-recognition of this “referendum” once again proves that Nagorno-Karabakh belongs to Azerbaijan.

With such position, the entire world and the countries directly involved in settlement of the conflict once more affirm that Nagorno-Karabakh is an integral part of Azerbaijan, he added.

“This is the truth. This is the historical truth and of course, this truth was reiterated once again. This was another disgrace of Armenia,” said the president.

As you know, after the April 2016 events Armenia was imposing some conditions to restore the negotiations and was openly stating this, noted President Aliyev.

“That time, I saw and knew that this was another stupidity, because sooner or later, they will come back to the negotiating table and will simply disgrace themselves for the next time. That happened. Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers met yesterday [July 11]. The process of negotiations has been restored and the Azerbaijani side hasn’t accepted any condition. The negotiation process has been restored without any condition,” said the president. “This is our standpoint. We have always stated that should be in this way. This is also the position of the Minsk Group co-chairing countries. Therefore, they made the invader to return back to the negotiating table.”

President Aliyev noted that current task is to restore substantive, that’s to say, meaningful, concrete talks.

“Our lands should be liberated and Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity should be restored as a result of the negotiations. This is our position. No other way is possible beyond that,” he added.

President Aliyev said that Armenia has always tried to disrupt the negotiations and to stage provocations when facing with increasing pressure.

“We are well aware of this from recent history. In late 1990s, a terror attack was committed at the Armenian parliament and this was a pretext for the then Armenian leadership to disrupt the negotiations. So this happened. Immediately after the talks held in France in 2014, Armenia staged another provocation and held military exercises in Aghdam. Our positions were attacked by helicopters and one of them was destroyed by the Azerbaijani army,” he added.

President Aliyev recalled that he and the Armenian president attended the Nuclear Security Summit in Washington in late March 2016.

“That time, pressure was put on the Armenian president to solve the issue as soon as possible,” said the head of state. "To breach the negotiations Armenia committed the “April 2016 events” and staged a provocation against Azerbaijan. Azerbaijani army gave an adequate response to the enemy. As a result of this response, today, our flag is on the liberated lands of Aghdere, Fizuli and Jabrayil districts.”

He added that no talks have been held since then, and Armenia was facing increasing pressure.

In an effort not to commence the negotiations, they staged another provocation last month, killing one Azerbaijani soldier, said the president, adding that the Azerbaijani army punished them again and a lot of invaders were killed as a result of the response strikes.

“Another provocation was staged in Alkhanli village of Fizuli district on July 4. This is a military crime. This demonstrates Armenian fascism and Armenia has received a response for this crime. This is an unprecedented atrocity. Murder of little Zahra and her grandmother showed the ugly face of Armenian fascism to the whole world,” said President Aliyev.

The president pointed out that this crime was not left unanswered and the Azerbaijani society is aware of that.

“Although Armenia always wants to conceal its losses, it can’t conceal all of them. Azerbaijani army inflicted destructive strikes on the enemy. Many invaders were killed as a result of these strikes. Little Zahra’s and her grandmother’s blood was avenged. This will always be so. What was this crime considered for? First of all, it shows the essence of Armenian political leadership. It is impossible to expect anything else from the Khojali killer, baby and woman killer. This is the Armenian fascism and the whole world should accept it this way,” said President Aliyev.