Justice minister: Not only Turkey threatened by Gulen movement

Ankara, Turkey, July 12

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The Fethullah Gulen movement poses a threat not just to Turkey, but also to other countries, Turkish Minister of Justice Bekir Bozdag told reporters in Ankara July 12.

On July 15, 2016, Turkish authorities said a military coup attempt took place in the country as a group of servicemen announced about transition of power to them. However, the rebelling servicemen started to surrender July 16 and Turkish authorities said the coup attempt failed. More than 200 people were killed during the attempted coup.

The Turkish authorities accuse Fethullah Gulen of being involved in the military coup attempt.

“What Osama bin Laden means for the US is what Fethullah Gulen means for Turkey. It is known that currently, Gulen is hiding in the US and a number of coupists are in Germany and Greece,” Bozdag said, adding there are difficulties in their extradition from the countries.

