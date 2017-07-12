Uzbekistan’s Samarkand to have tourist zone

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, July 12

By Demir Azizov– Trend:

A tourist zone called “Samarkand city” will be created in Uzbekistan’s Samarkand city until 2020, according to the decree of the country’s Cabinet of Ministers.

A three-year program worth about 39.34 billion soums for the accelerated development of the tourism potential of Samarkand city and the Samarkand region has been approved in accordance with the decree.

Financing of the program is provided at the expense of funds from the republican and local budgets of Samarkand city and the Samarkand region, as well as domestic and foreign investments.

Modern hotels, cottages, shops and entertainment facilities, including an amphitheater, bowling clubs, karaoke bars, cafes, restaurants and souvenir shops will be built in Samarkand within the framework of the program.

Sports and recreational area will be built on the territory of Samarkand rowing channel for the residents of Samarkand and the region, as well as tourists.

It is expected that the implementation of the program will make it possible to increase the tourist flow to Uzbekistan twice by 2022.