Iran implicitly admits its rockets landed in Pakistan

2017-07-12 18:16 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 12

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:



Iranian Foreign Ministry has implicitly admitted reports suggesting that the country’s border guards have fired three rockets into the neighboring Pakistan.



“Sometimes tensions occur along borders between Iran and Pakistan,” Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qasemi said, responding to a question by ILNA news agency asking whether he confirms Iranian rockets targeted Pakistan.



He further added that the two countries are planning to set up a joint commission to discuss the issues taking place along the borders of the two countries.



Pakistani sources have reported that Iranian border guards fired three rockets into Pakistani territory of Paroom district on July 7. On the other hand Iranian officials in several cases have criticized Pakistan over its failure to properly monitor borders with Iran.



The Islamic Republic claims that the lack of presence of Pakistani border guards along the frontier area helps terrorists cross border illegally and carry out terrorist attacks in the Islamic Republic.



Over the past several years dozens of Iranian border guards have lost their lives in clashes with pro-Sunni rebels operating along the country’s borders with Pakistan.