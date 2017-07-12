Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan can destroy any target in occupied lands

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 12

Trend:

Azerbaijan can destroy any target in the occupied lands, said the country’s President Ilham Aliyev, speaking at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers dedicated to results of socio-economic development in the first half of 2017 and objectives for the future.

“As always we have paid great attention to strengthening our military potential this year. We purchase state-of-the-art weapons and military hardware, from different countries. Part of them has already arrived, and the other part will arrive. This will increase our military potential,” Ilham Aliyev said in his opening speech at the meeting.

“We can destroy any target in the occupied lands, but we should strengthen our military potential. We need this, and we have enough capabilities to do this. Unlike poor Armenia, we buy military hardware by spending our own money and we also produce military hardware in Azerbaijan.”

“This year two military plants started to operate in Azerbaijan. Today Azerbaijan supplies itself with weapons to a great extent, and also exports weapons to foreign countries,” added President Ilham Aliyev.